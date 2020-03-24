Big retail, restaurant chains angle for rent cuts - Bloomberg

Some big U.S. retail and restaurant chains, including Mattress Firm and Subway, are telling landlords that they'll withhold or cut rent in coming months after stores temporarily closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

The chains are calling for rent cuts through lease amendments and other measures starting in April.

The U.S. relief packages being discussed don't directly address rents. However, the Fed's actions may give banks the space to defer mortgage payments, allowing property owners to delay rent collection.

It's unclear if retailers can declare "force majeure", a contract clause covering highly unusual events, and if landlords can make that same argument to insurers.

Some landlords are trying to help smaller tenants. Irvine Company Retail Properties is allowing rent to be deferred for 90 days then paid back with no interest over a year starting in January, Bloomberg reports.

Bank of America downgraded several REITs this week, saying they may need to provide some leeway on rent. BofA sees store closings lasting through may with the possibility that weaker retailers won't be able to return.

These players don't necessarily rent to Subway or Mattress Firm, but might be dealing with similar issues: O, VER, STOR, NNN, SRC

