WeWork offers workers $100/day to come to offices

WeWork (WE) is offering members of its community teams in the U.S. and Canada an extra $100 per day or $500 per week to work out of WeWork offices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community team employees handle a range of member services, including signing for packages and taking care of on-site programming.

The extra pay was revealed in an internal memo first spotted by The New York Times.

Earlier today, WeWork's website said that only two of its co-working spaces were closed in North America and zero were closed in Europe.