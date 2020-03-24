Congress reportedly near deal for massive aviation sector bailout

U.S. lawmakers are nearing agreement on a $61B rescue package for the aviation industry that would include $25B in payroll grants for passenger airlines, Reuters reports.
The deal, which would need final approval from Congress, reportedly also would include $4B in grants for cargo carriers and $3B for contractors such as caterers to cover payroll costs, as well as another $29B in loans.
The package follows a push by airlines and unions that any aid include grants, rather than just loans as in a preliminary Republican proposal outlined over the weekend.
It is not clear if the U.S. Treasury would be able to demand equity stakes as a condition of the assistance.
U.S. airline stocks surged today on optimism that a deal is near: AAL +35.8%, UAL +25.7%, DAL +20.9%, LUV +11.6%, JBLU +37%, SAVE +37.9%, ALK +20.2%.
