SoftBank's Son makes $7.4B pledge

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Masayoshi Son raises his stake from 25.5% to 26.9% and commits an extra 600K shares to lenders, meaning about 39% of his stake is pledged to lenders.

Son also loaned 30M of his shares to Son Equities, a holding company that invests in GungHo Online Entertainment, which was founded by the exec's younger brother.

The pledges add up to 216.9M shares worth $7.4B.

SoftBank had a newsworthy week, announcing a record $18B buyback, reportedly planning to sell $14B of Alibaba shares to help raise $41B, and briefly considering going private.