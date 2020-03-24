Church & Dwight says demand is strong

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) says all of its manufacturing facilities and distribution centers currently remain open and continue to operate.

Most of the company’s products are considered essential under applicable governmental requirements and guidance.

Church & Dwight says it's experiencing a significant increase in consumer demand for many of its products, including Vitafusion gummy vitamins, Simply Saline and Sterimar nasal hygiene products, A&H baking soda, A&H and XTRA laundry detergent, A&H cat litter and Kaboom bathroom cleaners.

The company expects the surge in consumer demand to continue in Q2.

Source: Press Release