Campbell Soup to make extra payments to front line workers

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is the latest company seeing strong demand around the pandemic to reward employees with higher wages or bonuses.

The company is offering a $2 per-hour premium payment for hourly employees at all of its production facilities and distribution centers on the job due to essential function of making food.

A $100 per-week premium payment is going out to front-line supervisors, certain site staff and depot managers who are reporting to work as essential infrastructure workers. This incentive also includes employees who oversee the company's sales execution teams that are in stores and working with customers and independent distributors to ensure that store shelves are stocked.

