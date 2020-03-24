Nike +7% after earnings topper

Nike (NYSE:NKE) reports revenue for the Nike brand was up 6% in FQ3 on a currency-neutral basis driven by double-digit growth in Nike Direct and growth in wholesale. Converse revenue was up 11% Y/Y/

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Greater China revenue fell 4% Y/Y following 22 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. The company notes that during the first two months of the quarter, Greater China’s revenue grew strong double digits, offset by the impacts of COVID-19 beginning in late January.

Gross margin fell 80 basis points to 44.3% of sales to edge past the consensus estimate of 44.2%. Margin fell in FQ3 primarily as a result of impacts from COVID-19, including a lower mix of sales in Greater China which is Nike's highest margin geography, as well as increased rebates to wholesale partners and higher costs related to factory cancellations to manage future inventory.

Nike didn't issue any guidance in its earnings release.

Shares of Nike are up 7.02% AH to $77.43 to follow on a 15.18% gain during the regular session.

