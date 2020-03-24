WidePoint wraps with revenue beat in strong Q4

WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) is up 1.4% in light postmarket trading after clearing revenue expectations with its Q4 report and breaking even on a GAAP basis.

Revenues rose by 13.5% to $28.1M, and gross profit increased 6%, to $4.8M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.97M, marking a 10th straight quarter on the positive side of the line.

And net loss was about $34,000, vs. a year-ago net loss of $0.4M.

A strong Q4 came "in large part due to the successful execution of our sales strategy and our ability to effectively scale along with the growing needs of our customers while maintaining an efficient and effectively operated organization,” says CEO Jin Kang.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $26M-$31M - year-over-year growth of 19-42%, and above consensus (two estimates) for $23.7M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

