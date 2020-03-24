Dow scores best day in 87 years as Congress nears stimulus deal

Stocks rallied strongly, closing at session highs, on expectations that the White House and congressional leaders are near a bipartisan agreement on a coronavirus relief bill that could top $2T.

Also, Pres. Trump expressed the need to reopen the economy, hoping the economy can be moving back to normal by Easter, although health officials are skeptical.

The Dow closed +11.3% for its best percentage gain since 1933; also S&P 500 +9.4% , Nasdaq +8.1% .

Gains were broad based, with advancers leading decliners on the NYSE by 12 to 1, possible evidence that today's rebound might last more than just one day.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors racked up big gains, led by energy ( +16.3% ), financials ( +12.8% ) and industrials ( +12.8% ), while consumer staples ( +4.8% ) was the only group to advance less than 5%.

Stocks hardest hit by coronavirus related shutdowns were among today's biggest winners, with Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts both up more than 15%, Delta Air Lines skied 21%, and General Motors zoomed nearly 20% higher.

U.S. Treasury prices fell for most of the session but closed off session lows, as the two-year yield rose 8 bps to 0.37% and the 10-year yield added 5 bps to 0.82%.