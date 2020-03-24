Whirlpool pulls guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) says it has decided to withdraw its previously announced guidance for 2020 due to the manufacturing and demand disruptions tied to the pandemic.

"Given the rapidly evolving situation, the first quarter financial impact may slightly exceed the Company's previous estimate of $25 - $40 million in earnings before interest and taxes."

Whirlpool says it initiated borrowing of approximately $2.2B from its credit facility. A portion of the proceeds from the borrowing were used to fund commercial paper repayment and the remainder is being held on the company's balance sheet and may be used to fund additional commercial paper repayment, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

Whirlpool plans on providing further information on the global impact of COVID-19 during its earnings call on May 1.

Source: Press Release