Square cuts Q1 guidance, pulls year guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) revises guidance for Q1 net revenue to $1.30B-$1.34B vs. prior view of $1.34B-$1.36B as the spread of Covid-19 triggers a slowdown in gross processing volume for its Seller ecosystem.

Square rises 1.5% in after-hours trading.

Impact on Cash App econosystem gross profit was less pronounced than for the Seller ecosystem, Square said.

Withdraws guidance for the year.

Expects to report Q1 2020 net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS below its most recent guidance ranges provided on March 5.

In January and February, Seller ecosystem gross profit grew 32% Y/Y and Cash App ecosystem gross profit rose 118% Y/Y.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.