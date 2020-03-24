Yum Brands expects big sales hit in Q2

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) posts an update on business trends.

The restaurant company says the impact on sales from the pandemic within a market has depended upon the severity and duration of the outbreak, as well as that market's reliance on dine-in sales.

"Importantly, we have seen early signs of sales recovery in markets that were first impacted by COVID-19, although there can be no assurance of continued improvement. As of the date of this filing we currently estimate our same-store sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 will decline in a range of mid to high single digits. Because this situation is ongoing and because the duration and severity are unclear it is difficult to forecast any impacts on the Company’s future results. However, we currently expect COVID-19 to impact our same-store sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 more significantly than it is impacting the current quarter due to the increasing number of markets currently impacted."

Shares of Yum Brands rose 23.25% today.

SEC Form 8-K