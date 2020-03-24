Allakos' antolimab shows encouraging action in early-stage study

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) announces positive results from an open-label Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate antolimab in seven patients with moderate-to-severe gastrointestinal symptoms and elevated mast cells associated with mast cell gastrointestinal disease (MGID).

After six months of treatment, the average reduction in Total Symptom Score (TSS-8) was 64%, similar to the effect observed in the Phase 2 ENIGMA study.

The company has launched three new studies of antolimab, a Phase 1 assessing subcutaneous administration in healthy volunteers, a Phase 2/3 in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis and a Phase 3 in patients with eosinophilic gastritis.

Antolimab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein called sialic acid-binding Ig-like lectin 8 (Siglec8) located on the surface of immune cells, a drug target for a range of eosinophil- and mast cell-related diseases such as asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis and certain GI disorders.