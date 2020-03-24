EPR Properties starts buyback program amid market dislocation

Saying it expects to have "the ability to withstand the situation as we currently view it," EPR Properties' (NYSE:EPR) board authorizes a limited share repurchase program.

May repurchase up to $150M of its common shares "in response to the extraordinary dislocation in the company’s stock price"; program is scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

Notes strong balance sheet and liquidity position, including a precautionary draw on its credit line.

As of March 24, EPR had cash of ~$1.25B, including $750M borrowed from its revolving credit facility on March 20.

Has no debt maturities until 2023; previously revised 2020 anticipated investment spending to include only previously committed investment spending of ~$100M.