Sunoco LP to cut 2020 capex by 42%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) says it will reduce 2020 growth capital spending to ~$75M from previous guidance of $130M, a 42% decrease, in response to the coronavirus.

Sunoco also will cut full-year maintenance capex by roughly a third to $30M from its previous outlook of $45M and pledges to reduce operating costs, particularly G&A and other operating expenses.

The company says it maintain ample liquidity under its $1.5B revolving credit facility that matures in July 2023 and has no debt maturities prior to 2023.