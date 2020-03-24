Coronavirus activity roundup - healthcare

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) has expanded its Mobile Health Platform for remote clinical monitoring, adding new capabilities that address sponsor needs for COVID-19 virtual study support.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) expects delays in enrollment in its ambulance-based Phase 2 PHAST-TSC study evaluating trans sodium crocetinate in acute stroke patients due to the outbreak.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) has inked an agreement with Novacyt SA subsidiary Primer Design Ltd. for the distribution of its CE-Mark'd genesig real-time PCR carononvirus test by Bruker-Hain Diagnostics. Shipments to Spain, France, Germany and the UK are underway.