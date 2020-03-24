Steelcase up ~3% after Q4 earnings beat expectation

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) +2.7% AH, as the company says it delivered its highest annual revenue and operating income in nearly 20 years

Q4 revenue increased 4% Y/Y to $945M, reflecting initial impacts of the coronavirus, which reduced shipments in China by ~$7M.

Organic decline of 1% was driven by the Americas, partially offset by strong growth in EMEA.

Cash flow from operations totaled $142M

Gross margin of 32.5% increased 150 bps driven by pricing benefits and lower commodity costs, partially offset by lower absorption of fixed costs.

Operating income of $69M (7.3% margin) increased 46.8% from $47M (or 5.2% margin)

During the quarter, the company divested its PolyVision subsidiary for net proceeds of $72.6M

Announced quarterly dividend of $0.07

Previously: Steelcase EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (March 24)