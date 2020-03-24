Mid-America Apartment reaffirms Q1, pulls year guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) sees Q1 results in-line with previously announced guidance but withdraws full-year 2020 guidance due to uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

YTD through March 24, average daily physical occupancy for same-store portfolio stands at 95.7%.

"Our balance sheet remains very strong, with low leverage, significant capacity from undrawn committed credit facilities, and limited near-term debt maturities and funding obligations," said CFO Al Campbell in a statement.

Notes efforts are underway to provide flexibility on April payments with residents who are financially impacted by the pandemic.

Regional and corporate staff are working remotely and leasing offices, though closed to the public, are functioning virtually to assist new customers and support current residents.