Facebook says despite high usage, ads taking hit in viral hot regions

In a COVID-19 update, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) says it's seen its ad business weakening in countries that are taking the most aggressive action against the virus pandemic.

Engagement is up: In hardest hit countries, total messaging has risen more than 50% over the past month, and voice and video calling have more than doubled on Messenger and WhatsApp.

It notes Italy is a prime example: "up to 70% more time spent across our apps since the crisis arrived in the country," Instagram and Facebook Live views doubled in a week, and time in group calls is up by more than 1,000%.

But: "Much of the increased traffic is happening on our messaging services, but we’ve also seen more people using our feed and stories products to get updates from their family and friends ... We don’t monetize many of the services where we’re seeing increased engagement, and we’ve seen a weakening in our ads business in countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19."