AAR +17% on Q3 results beat; withdraws FY20 guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) reported Q3 revenue increase of 4.5% Y/Y to $553.1M, reflecting continued growth across Aviation Services segment.

Sales by segments: Aviation Services $530.4M (+6.6% Y/Y); and Expeditionary Services $22.8M (-29.2% Y/Y).

Q3 Operating margin declined by 470 bps to 1%.

Q3 Gross margin for Aviation Services declined by 413 bps to 12.3%.

Q3 Adj. EBITDA was $47.4M (+4.2% Y/Y); and margin was flat at 8.6%.

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations for the quarter was $9.7M, compared to $57.6M a year ago.

Company will be taking actions in 4Q20 to reduce fixed costs and overhead by consolidating facilities with the goal to improve operating efficiencies.

Due to the current macro uncertainty from the impact of COVID-19, company withdrew their guidance for the balance of the year.

