U.S. crude supply fell 1.25M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 1.25M barrels of oil for the week ended March 20, its second straight drop after a string of seven consecutive weekly gains.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.6M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.9M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 1.1M barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow are expected to show crude inventories rose 2.5M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

April WTI crude recently traded electronically at $24.24/bbl after settling at $24.01 today on Nymex.

