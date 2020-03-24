Onconova completes enrollment in late-stage rigosertib study; shares up 16% after hours

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) completes enrollment in a Phase 3 clinical trial, INSPIRE, evaluating rigosertib in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients who failed to respond to chemotherapy.

Topline survival data should be available in H2.

Rigosertib is a small molecule that inhibits cellular signaling by acting as a Ras protein mimetic. Ras is a family of proteins that is involved in transmitting signals within cells. When switched "on", it activates other proteins that ultimately turn on genes involved in cell growth, differentiation and survival.

On the working capital front, cash and equivalents at the end of 2019 were $22.7M. Several transactions this quarter added $5.7M, bringing the total up to $32.6M at the end of February, enough to fund operations into Q3 2021.