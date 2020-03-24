Whitestone cuts dividend in move to preserve cash, profit

  • Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) cuts its dividend by 63% in an effort to conserve cash amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Monthly dividend reduced to 3.5 cents per share vs. prior dividend of 9.5 cents per share starting in Q2; the move will result in more than $30M of annualized cash savings.
  • Withdraws 2020 guidance.
  • Implementing expenses reductions at property level to minimize cost pass-throughs to its tenants and at the corporate level to preserve profitability.
  • Had $15.5M of cash available on its balance sheet as of Dec. 31, 2019 and $30.9M of availablity under its credit facility.
  • Drew down $30M from the credit facility as a precautionary measure and has utilized its full capacity under the credit facility, subject to future changes in the borrowing base.
  • Had total real estate debt, net of cash, of $630.4M at Dec. 31, 2019; ~85% was subject to fixed interest rates; weighted average interest rate on all fixed rate debt was 4.1% and the weighted average remaining term was 5.3 years.
