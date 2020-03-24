Marcus closing some hotels/resorts amid outbreak

In a virus update, Marcus Hotels & Resorts (part of lodging/movie theater parent Marcus (NYSE:MCS)) is closing certain properties.

It will temporarily close sites including the Hilton Milwaukee City Center; Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee, Wis.; Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Wisconsin; The Skirvin Hilton Hotel in Oklahoma; and the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Nebraska.

Saint Kate - The Arts will close tomorrow, with the others to follow during the week.

Most associates at the locations will be temporarily laid off, with temporary compensation provided to associates.

"Our sincere hope is that these closures will not be for an extended period of time and that our dedicated teams will all be back together again very soon and welcoming guests to our hotels," the company says.