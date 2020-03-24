Gladstone Commercial says two tenants may not make rent

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) received calls from two tenants representing ~2% of it annual rental revenue stating that the Covid-19 pandemic may hurt their ability to meet their contractual obligations to the company.

"Our balance sheet has been structured conservatively. Gladstone has de-levered its balance sheet while maintaining substantial liquidity," the company said in a statement.

Points out that tenants in the hospitality, airlines, and oil & gas industries comprise ~2.6% of annual rental revenue and that it has had only one tenant default in its history.

Says it has reduced its book leverage to 46% in 2019 from 63% in 2012.

Currently has $25M of liquidity undrawn on its credit facility and ended 2019 with $30M in cash and an unused capacity on its committed line of credit.

Last year, GOOD increased its term loan to $160M from $75M and increased its revolver to $100M from $85MN while extending the maturity date of the term loan for five years and its revolver for four years.

Near term loan maturities are minimal with only $20M and $27M maturing in 2020 and 2021, respectively.