AMC empties revolvers as it gears for cash crunch

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has tapped all of its remaining revolving credit as a precaution, with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to slam the movie-theater business.

In a filing, AMC says it drew down $215M from its $225M revolving credit facility, and drew down £89.2M from a £100M revolving facility (secured by its Odeon unit in England and Wales).

AMC faced downgrades and cautious commentary from analysts today highlighting its tough liquidity position among theater chains.

MKM Partners earlier estimated the chain has four months to live in a zero-revenue environment, taking into account its cash and those now-tapped revolving lines.