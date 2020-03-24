First Mining temporarily halts operations in Ontario

First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF) to temporarily suspend operations at its Springpole and Goldlund Gold Projects located in northwestern Ontario amid Coronavirus spread, though said that to date, it has not had any cases of COVID-19 at its camp operations or its head office in Vancouver.

The company has decided to keep Springpole on care and maintenance until it is able to restart its work planned for later in the spring and summer of 2020.

At Goldlund, First Mining's geology team will receive assays and interpret results before planning the remainder of the 2020 drill program.

As of March 6, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of ~$12M