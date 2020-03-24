Boeing's credit rating cut two notches at Fitch, still above junk

Boeing (NYSE:BA) skied 21% in today's trade but Fitch Ratings issues a reminder of the company's problems, downgrading its long-term credit rating two notches, partly due to the effects of the coronavirus on the company's markets and operations.

The rating, which was lowered to BBB from A-, remains investment grade, two notches above "junk" status, but with a negative outlook, citing the risks of an extended coronavirus pandemic, ongoing risks related to the timing of the return to service of the grounded 737 MAX and the expected pace of the MAX delivery ramp once the grounding is lifted.

Boeing's debt doubled in 2019 to $27B and will continue to rise in 2020, potentially peaking at $45B, and the company would need access to even more capital in the event of a prolonged COVID-19 impact, Fitch says.