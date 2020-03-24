Equity Residential halts evictions amid Covid-19 crisis

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) said it's halting evictions of its residents for the next 90 days for those who can document that they have been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's also offering residents renewals with no increase and providing flexible renewal options during the next 90 days.

Also creating payment plans for residents who are unable to pay their rent due to the pandemic and waiving late fees.

Unable to quantify impact of the pandemic on its financial performance yet.

Same-store portfolio remains at 96.5% and are seeing some signs of increased retention, but foot traffic and applications have slowed due to government restrictions.

For employees, EQR is providing extended emergency leave and limiting hours on site, but not reducing compensation; also limiting in-person contact while continuing essential maintenance services.