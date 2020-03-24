U.S. Steel to idle Ohio, Texas steel tube plants

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it will idle tubular mills in Ohio and Texas indefinitely by the end of May in response to the collapse in oil prices.

The mill in Lone Star, Tex., which reopened last year due to increased demand, can produce 400K st/yeat of electric-resistance welded tubular products for the oil and gas industry.

The Lorain, Ohio, mill can produce 380K st/year of oil country tubular goods, casing pipe and line pipe.

The company says its other mills in the U.S. are continuing to operate amid the coronavirus outbreak, and it is proceeding with installation of a new 1.6M st/year electric arc furnace at its Fairfield works in Alabama.