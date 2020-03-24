WWE's McMahon in prepaid forward contract to provide liquidity

A World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) filing indicates that Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon entered into a variable prepaid forward contract covering about 3.5M shares of Class B common stock.

That's designed to provide current liquidity while maintaining McMahon's voting and dividend rights in the stock, as well as price appreciation during the contract (and after, if he settles in cash).

The contract is set to settle on specified dates in March 2024, at which time the number of Class A shares to be delivered by McMahon will be determined based on price at the time.

Shares covered by the contract represent about 4.5% of total outstanding shares of class A and class B common stock; the deal doesn't apply to another 25.2M shares of Class B stock beneficially owned by McMahon (about 70.5% of company voting power).