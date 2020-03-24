Defense Production Act 'leverage' is boosting supplies: Coronavirus briefing

President Trump said the threat of using the Defense Production Act is "great leverage."

"For the most part, we won't have to" use the DPA, he said during the daily coronavirus task force briefing.

In updating the medical supply situation, he says more than 8M N95 respirators have been ordered as well as 14M surgical masks, more than 2M masks, 13.5M gloves.

More than 4,000 ventilators have already been sent to states most in need.

Repeats his hope that the U.S. will be back at work by Easter, April 12. Still, he says all decisions will be based on the health of American citizens.

Senators will "hopefully soon" pass a $2T virus relief package, he said.

The legislation will include billions of dollar of resources for health care workers, will support airline and cruise industries, and feature tough protections for American taxpayers.

"We're getting very close to very fair deal," he said.

Loans for industries hurt by the pandemic will help bridge companies back into "very good health."

"I have confidence that Democrats will do the right thing," he added.

Update at 6:02 PM: Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force response coordinator, said she and Dr. Anthony Fauci "remain deeply concerned about New York City and the metro New York area."

The area accounts for ~60% of the total cases in the U.S.

Anyone who has left the New York City area should self-quarantine, she said.

6:05 PM: Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there will be important to test people in areas that aren't "hot spots" to know the level of infection there. With that information they'll have a "window of significant degree to contain," the virus.

6:10 PM: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says negotiations for the virus relief package are continuing and he's "expecting a vote as soon as possible" on the "single largest Main Street assistance program in the history of the United States."

The package will bolster the economy, inject cash, and stabilize the financial system, he said. Kudlow expects it to "position us for a strong rebound" economically.

The stimulus packages, including the one being worked on now, total $6T, including $4T of lending and programs from the Fed, he said.

6:16 PM: When it comes to asking manufacturers to help produce medical supplies and equipment, "No one has said no," said Vice President Mike Pence during the briefing.

6:22 PM: Trump said he'll only "open the country" by April 12, "if it's good for the country" — "We may do it by sections of the country," he said.

6:23 PM: Fauci says, "what we don't have right now and we really need" is data from parts of the country that aren't obvious outbreaks.

6:24 PM: In wrapping up, Trump thanks Congress, which has been working very hard to get a deal done, he said.

6:25 PM: Briefing ends.

