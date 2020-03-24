Universal Orlando park to stay closed until April 19

Universal Studios Orlando (NASDAQ:CMCSA) says it's extending its planned closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal closed its Orlando and California parks March 12, with a plan to reopen on April 1.

Now it says the Orlando park will be closed through April 19.

The company is eager to welcome customers back, but "For now, we must make the health and safety of our guests and team members our top priority and we will continue to take guidance from health agencies and government officials."

There's no change yet to plans for Universal's California park to reopen April 1, alongside Disneyland and Walt Disney World (NYSE:DIS).