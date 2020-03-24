Shaw Communications founder/executive chairman dies

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) has announced the death of founder and Executive Chairman JR Shaw, at the age of 85.

JR Shaw stepped down as CEO of the company in 1998, when his eldest son, the late Jim Shaw, took over. Current CEO Brad Shaw took over in 2010.

In accordance with its succession plan and the intentions of JR and the Shaw family, Brad Shaw will be interim executive chair as well as CEO. That move is expected to be confirmed at the upcoming April 9 board meeting.