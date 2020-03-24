Natural gas bounces off 25-year lows as weather outlook cools

April natural gas (NG1: COM) settled +3.2% at $1.655/MMBtu after yesterday hitting $1.53, its lowest level since 1995, as some overnight models and NOAA's latest 6-10-day forecasts turned cooler, slightly raising heating demand expectations.

Also, the NOAA's 8-14 forecast this afternoon now has most locations in the eastern U.S. and the northern half of the western looking seasonal, after the prior outlook had everywhere above-seasonal.

Goldman Sachs analyst Samantha Dart sees nat gas prices doubling by next winter, which could make the segment's stocks a more attractive investment than oil producers.

Oil producers are preparing to sharply cut production in response to a decline in oil prices, which means much of the "associated gas" that has been glutting the market will disappear, and prices could snap back by next year, Dart says.

"As we move into 2021, this path of declining oil and gas production, if sustained, will likely result in an exceptionally tight summer 2021, which suggests current forward prices are not sustainable," Dart writes, raising her 2020-21 winter and 2021 summer forecasts to a respective $3.50/MMBtu and $3.25/MMBtu.

Most gas-focused equities rose sharply today: COG +15.4% , RRC +12.5% , EQT +19.6% , AR +10.8% , CHK +12.3% , CNX +10.2% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ