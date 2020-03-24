MVC has capital for investments from cash on hand, credit

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) says it has capital for investments from cash on hand and a line of credit and through portfolio monetizations and loan repayments.

"We expect the current market environment will cause delays and negatively impact valuations as potential acquirors await further information regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our portfolio companies," said Chairman Michael Tokarz in a letter to shareholders.

Based upon Jan. 3, 2020 NAV, MVC was leveraged at 0.4X, after taking into account the announced $20M note redemption scheduled for March 26, 2020 and the repayment of a $25M credit facility, following the January quarter end.

The median BDC leverage is 1X.

Has access to capital through its $50M credit facility, which is undrawn.