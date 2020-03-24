Century Aluminum, union agree to Hawesville labor contract extension

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) says it reached agreement on a one-year extension of its labor contract with hourly employees at the company's Hawesville, Ky., smelter that was set to expire on April 1.

In dealing with the coronavirus, Century says it has ceased all discretionary spending, optimized working capital and taken a other measures to cut costs but sees "no impediment" to sustaining the ability to operate all of its plants.

Also, the company says it drew down $90M under its revolving credit facilities as a proactive measure to preserve financial flexibility in light of the coronavirus outbreak.