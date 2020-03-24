Aircastle +3.6% on final OK for Marubeni merger

Air leasing company Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) is up 3.6% postmarket after it received final regulatory approval for its merger with an entity controlled by affiliates of Marubeni and Mizuho Leasing.

The parties got clearance from Morocco's competition authority today.

That means Aircastle expects to close the merger on or around Friday, March 27.

The deal's completion would get Aircastle shareholders $32 in cash per share held (other than those already held by Marubeni and affiliates). Shares had closed at $30.67 today and are quoted at $31.85 postmarket.