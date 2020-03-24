Phillips 66 to delay planned refinery maintenance turnarounds

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says it is delaying three major scheduled shutdowns at its refineries this year due to concerns that the coronavirus could spread among the refineries' workers if the maintenance goes ahead, as well.

The company said on a conference call today that Q1 refinery utilization should be in the low-to-mid 80% range, adding it is nearing minimum crude rates at "many" of its refineries.

Executives on the call said with refineries running at reduced rates, catalysts are not being burned as quickly, allowing Phillips to delay some work on gasoline producing units.

The refiner did not say how low individual refineries could cut production before having to shut units or idle plants.

The call came after the company said it was cutting 2020 capital spending by $700M to $3.1B and delaying several key crude pipeline takeaway projects.