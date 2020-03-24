Nike confident on recovery plan

Nike (NYSE:NKE) says it will follow a playbook established by the company in China as it looks to recover its business in other parts of the world

Nike notes that nearly 80% of its stores in Greater China are now open and digital sales in China are approaching triple-digit growth as pent-up demand is unleashed.

The company says it has already taken what it learned from China and used the strategies in Japan and South Korea with an aim of returning to sales growth.

Interestingly, Nike's comments on its recovery bid in the U.S. and Europe after going through the China experience were remarkably similar to what Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said earlier in the day about the global coffee chain's plans.

Nike earnings call transcript

Shares of Nike are up 9.93% AH to $79.51.

Previously: Nike EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue (March 24)

Previously: Nike +7% after earnings topper (March 24)