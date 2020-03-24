Sally Beauty closes stores, pulls FY outlook

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) pulls its FY20 outlook, citing the coronavirus uncertainty. The company will provide an update during its Q2 report in May.

SBH is temporarily closing all of its consumer-facing stores in the U.S. and Canada due to the pandemic. The stores will remain closed until at least April 9.

Sally Beauty's CEO and the board will take 50% pay cuts for the remainder of the crisis, and other senior leadership members will have "significant reductions" in salary.

The company has access to a $500M secured asset-backed credit line and has drawn down $395M as of yesterday.