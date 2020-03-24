Boeing eyes May restart for 737 MAX production - Reuters

Boeing (NYSE:BA) plans to restart production of the grounded 737 MAX by May, Reuters reports.

Boeing's timetable reportedly depends on the scale of disruptions from the coronavirus and U.S. regulators clearing the MAX to return to service, a milestone the company still expects to reach in mid-2020.

The report cites one industry source saying some suppliers are ready to ship MAX parts in April, while another says COVID-19 had delayed the restart of production by a month until May.

"It will be a very slow, methodical, systematic approach to warming the line up and getting crews back in place," Boeing CFO Greg Smith told Reuters when asked about the May restart goal.