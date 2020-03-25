Two Harbors suspends first quarter dividends

"As a result of the volatile market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic," Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) is suspending both its Q1 common stock and preferred stock dividends.

"We believe this is a prudent part of managing our liquidity," said CEO Thomas Siering. "That being said, we have satisfied our margin calls received to date under our financing arrangements."

"Unpaid dividends on the company's preferred stock shall accrue without interest. No dividends may be paid on shares of the company's common stock unless all accrued but unpaid dividends on its preferred stock, and any current dividend then due, have been or contemporaneously are paid in cash, or a cash sum sufficient for such payment has been set apart for payment."