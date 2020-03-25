Occidental slashes pay for staff, executives

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has already dialed back spending, cut its shareholder dividend, dismissed staff and sold assets to avoid being overwhelmed by the debt taken on to pay for its $38B acquisition of rival Anadarko Petroleum.

Next steps include cutting salaries for some U.S. employees who earn more than $76,000 a year by up to 30%, effective April 1.

The pay of CEO Vicki Hollub, who championed the Anadarko acquisition and convinced Warren Buffett to invest $10B in the deal, will fall 81%. Salaries of other top executives will be reduced by an average of 68%.