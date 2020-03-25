How fast are U.S. companies returning to work in China?

In a poll of 119 U.S. companies conducted in mid-March by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, only 22% of the companies surveyed said they've resumed normal business operations, while a quarter expect to be there by the end of April.

50% are experiencing "significant revenue declines," and more than half say they expect 2020 revenues to fall this year if they can't return to usual levels by the end of April.

While the sample size is small, the resumption rate is well below official claims that over 90% of manufacturing companies and more than 60% for services firms are back at work.

