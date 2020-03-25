India lockdown suspends output of Apple suppliers

Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) and Wistron (OTC:WICOF) have suspended all production at their Indian plants (until at least April 14) to comply with a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While neither company said which products have been affected, their Indian facilities mainly crank out older iPhone models or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gadgets aimed at the domestic market.

The 21-day lockdown already hit the country's stock market, with the Sensex falling 13% on Monday, though the index rebounded overnight amid a broad rally around the globe, up 6.5% .

