Futures extend rally as stimulus deal reached

Optimism is on the rise once again as equities extend a massive rally across the board, with Dow futures ahead by 3.6% and S&P 500 and Nasdaq future up 2.5% .

Triggering the movement is news that a $2T coronavirus stimulus was reached and comments from President Trump saying he wants the nation "opened up and just raring to go by Easter."

In fact, the DJIA climbed more than 2,000 points on Tuesday, or 11.4% , marking its biggest percentage gain since 1933, while the S&P 500 soared 9.4% for its best day since October 2008.

Next market catalyst? After a series of actions on the monetary and fiscal front, traders need to "see the infections pass an inflection point," said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at BNY Asset Management.