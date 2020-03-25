Futures turn negative after big gains

Up by nearly 3% for most of the night, stock index futures turned negative moments ago following Tuesday’s historic rally.

The DJIA climbed more than 2,000 points , or 11.4% , marking its biggest percentage gain since 1933, while the S&P 500 soared 9.4% for its best day since October 2008.

Triggering the movement was news that a $2T coronavirus stimulus deal was reached and comments from President Trump saying he wants the nation "opened up and just raring to go by Easter.

Next market catalyst? After a series of actions on the monetary and fiscal front, traders need to "see the infections pass an inflection point," said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at BNY Asset Management.