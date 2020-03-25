COVID-19 at six U.S. Amazon warehouses

The U.S. coronavirus outbreak has spread to at least six Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouses, according to the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post.

In some cases, Amazon shut down facilities for cleaning, and co-workers who were in close contact with their infected colleagues have been quarantined, though some warehouse workers are still sounding the alarm about sanitary practices.

"We are supporting the individuals, following guidelines from local officials, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of all the employees at our sites," Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said in an emailed statement.