Cabometyx OK'd in Japan for kidney cancer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announces that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved collaboration partner and licensee Takeda Pharmaceutical Company's (NYSE:TAK) application to manufacture and market Cabometyx (cabozantinib) for patients with curatively unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

The first commercial sale will trigger a $31M milestone payment to EXEL.

Takeda filed an application for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma in January. EXEL is eligible to receive up to an additional $45M in milestones related to the two indications.